Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TALN stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. Talon International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

