Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 413.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNEYF. CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 11,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,162. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

