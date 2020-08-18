Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Target by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.72. 252,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,670. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $138.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.