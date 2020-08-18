Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

