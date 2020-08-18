Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TELDF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 9,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286. Telefonica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.