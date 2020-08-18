Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Update

Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TTCNF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Telit Communications has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Get Telit Communications alerts:

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.