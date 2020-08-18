Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Update

Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TTCNF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Telit Communications has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.27.
