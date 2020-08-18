Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TPLWF remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Monday. Temple & Webster Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

TPLWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 150,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

