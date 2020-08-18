TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Santander raised shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

TEZNY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 5,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

