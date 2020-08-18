Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Short Interest Update

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,302,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 1,878,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,837,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 874,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,781. Terra Tech has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 173.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

