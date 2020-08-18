Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Update

Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

TRVCF traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $2.79. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. Tervita has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

