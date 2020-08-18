Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, an increase of 1,964.5% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TSCDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. 118,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Tesco has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.