Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 5th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,565,000 after acquiring an additional 835,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,612. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $139.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

