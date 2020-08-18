TG Therapeutics (TGTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2020 – TG Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

8/11/2020 – TG Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – TG Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2020 – TG Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

8/1/2020 – TG Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2020 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

7/8/2020 – TG Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2020 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,387,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,212,000 after acquiring an additional 507,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,494,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

