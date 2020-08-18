The Western Union (WU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

The Western Union (NYSE: WU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/6/2020 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2020 – The Western Union had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2020 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – The Western Union had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/14/2020 – The Western Union is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
NYSE WU traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,887. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 16.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.