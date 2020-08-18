Theodore A. Sarandos Sells 20,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total transaction of $9,614,000.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.35. 2,414,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,035. The company has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.75 and its 200-day moving average is $419.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

