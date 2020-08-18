Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,527,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $423.70. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.