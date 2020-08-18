Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $107,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after acquiring an additional 92,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,732,000 after acquiring an additional 137,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.30. 1,034,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $423.70. The company has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

