Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. worth $27,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 101.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,180,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. 4,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7073 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.