Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 380,582 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. 572,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,893,596. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

