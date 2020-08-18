Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,803 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Crown worth $48,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. 17,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,561. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

