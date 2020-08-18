Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $23.56 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,520 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.35% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 29,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,131. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

