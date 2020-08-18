Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $194.88. 274,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

