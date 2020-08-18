Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $34.17 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 122,458 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $101.55. 166,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

