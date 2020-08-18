Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $74.52 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,090 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $74,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 706.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 59,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 52,310 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.68. 313,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,668,493. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $84.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $406.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

