Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $51.21 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 459,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $51,210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 823,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,735,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $528,089,000 after acquiring an additional 149,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.52.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,850. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

