Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 159,315 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,315 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Qorvo worth $63,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,995 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,864. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

