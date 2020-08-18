Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,520 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Davita worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Davita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Davita stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. Davita Inc has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.