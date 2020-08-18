Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 68,862 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 654,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Starbucks by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 47,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 332,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

