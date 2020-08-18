TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $59,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 30,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

