TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,325 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $66,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 447,859 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 608,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 62,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. 27,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,778. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.