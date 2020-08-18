TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,020 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $58,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. 4,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.