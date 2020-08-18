TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 91,400 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of FleetCor Technologies worth $55,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLT traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,060. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.57.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

