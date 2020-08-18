TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Blueprint Medicines worth $59,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 221.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.26. 4,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,947. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

