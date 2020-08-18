TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 292,800 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SS&C Technologies worth $66,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSNC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

