TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $62,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,227,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.59.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

