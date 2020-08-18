TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Tractor Supply worth $58,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $46,581,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,635,000 after buying an additional 425,641 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,161,000 after buying an additional 400,610 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,612. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

