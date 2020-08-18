TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Synopsys worth $64,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Synopsys by 45.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Synopsys by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $77,863,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,000.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $5,493,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.52. 23,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.