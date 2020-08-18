TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $60.54 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $60,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.84, a PEG ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

