TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $64.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 175.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Nice worth $64,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nice by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Nice by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nice by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nice by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nice by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.83. 6,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,024. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.80. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $228.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

