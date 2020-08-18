TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $64.18 Million in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,811,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,182,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Immunomedics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 68,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Immunomedics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMMU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of IMMU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 51,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.84. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

