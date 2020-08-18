TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69,044 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Strategic Education worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 310,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.92. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,880. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.