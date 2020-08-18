TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 178,152 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,152 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of TriNet Group worth $73,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,851. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $73.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,324,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $68,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,029 shares of company stock worth $14,706,859 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

