TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 227,110 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,110 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Coupa Software worth $76,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $470,147,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after acquiring an additional 327,527 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total value of $269,809.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,036.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,748 shares of company stock valued at $37,965,816. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.10. 17,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.30 and a beta of 1.49. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $319.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.26 and its 200-day moving average is $207.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.