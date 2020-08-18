TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 232,800 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $73,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,255,000 after buying an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,294,000 after buying an additional 530,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after buying an additional 566,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,067 shares of company stock worth $4,327,658 over the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

APO traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. 16,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.