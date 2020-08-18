TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 31,400 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Verisk Analytics worth $63,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,017. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

