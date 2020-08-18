TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 423,400 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Altice USA worth $66,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 112.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Altice USA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Altice USA by 228.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 660,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,597,301 shares of company stock valued at $113,923,873. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 169,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,088. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.