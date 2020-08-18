TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 58,290 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $56,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $1,355,035. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,069. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $129.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

