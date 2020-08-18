TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 63,800 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $62,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,917 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $1,381,677.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,835 shares in the company, valued at $78,633,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,109 shares of company stock worth $21,406,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.15 on Tuesday, reaching $276.23. 5,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,147. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

