TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 73,605 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,605 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Irhythm Technologies worth $70,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.59. 8,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,880. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.58.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.78.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $1,410,027.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,724.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $261,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,554 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,332 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

