TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,573,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $64,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. 149,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.